Race to vaccinate prompts calls for choice

Supplies are so tight in most of the world that choice remains impossible. -AFP



Few people care who made their flu shot or their childhood immunizations against a range of deadly diseases. Covid-19 changed that, turning vaccine makers into household names and prompting calls for choice.Doses remain scarce for now, amid a global scramble inflamed by a dispute between the European Union and British drugmaker AstraZeneca. Most of the more than 90 million people who have received a shot consider themselves lucky for any protection against the pandemic.







But vaccines are proliferating, with positive trial data from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax placing their candidates next in line for approval. Health officials will have to figure out how to allocate all these different vaccines. Many people who have been boning up on efficacy rates, dosing schedules or side effects want to decide for themselves.







If the options are a shot from a Western drugmaker that has been vetted by an independent regulator or one from a Russian or Chinese lab with lesser transparency, that desire is even greater. "We demand the government to provide people the freedom of choice," said Gergely Arato, a member of the opposition Democratic Coalition party in Hungary.





Hungary broke ranks with other EU members to approve Russia's Sputnik V and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm alongside the three shots cleared by Europe's drug regulator - from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. While Prime Minister Viktor Orban is technically offering choice, his promotion of the Chinese and Russian shots is endangering people's "willingness to get vaccinated", Arato said at a press conference this month.



In the United States, where the only two shots authorized so far - from Pfizer and Moderna - use similar technology and demonstrated virtually identical test results, choice may matter less for now. Elsewhere, however, some health authorities have begun catering to people's concerns about vaccine differences.





