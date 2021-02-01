App for vaccine regn to be available by Feb 4



As it is mandatory for all to get registered online for getting corona vaccine, the government is preparing to launch the Surokkha mobile application by February 4. Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam came up with the announcement while addressing a function at Mohakhali in the city on Sunday. Professor Khurshid Alam said, "The ICT ministry has told us that the app will be available within Feb 4. It will be on the Google Play Store in the meantime."





Meanwhile, preparations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine are also in the final stages and the doses will be delivered to all parts of the country by Monday, according to Alam."The booths are ready. The training process is almost complete. We have a meeting on Monday with the focal persons of all the districts and upazilas. We will get feedback from them on the issues they are facing and take steps to resolve them," he said.

Leave Your Comments