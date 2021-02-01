BB announces special privilege for loan repayment



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced a special privilege for clients to repay their bank loans on the basis of their relationship with the concerned banks. Through this privilege, clients will have two years to pay back their loans though there will be no respite from paying installments. Bangladesh Bank issued a circular to this end on Sunday.







According to the circular, the postponement order on the payment of loan installments due to coronavirus will not be further extended.Bangladesh Bank's spokesman Sirajul Islam told journalists, "If a businessman takes a loan on condition of paying it back by means of 20 installments and has already paid 12 installments, he can repay the remaining installments through another 12 installments within a period of 24 months." The central bank believes that clients will be benefited by means of the above advantage and will be able to pay back their loans in due course.





Leave Your Comments