Thousands join fresh protests across Russia

Crowds in St Petersburg chanted 'Down with the Tsar'. -Reuters



Thousands of Russians have been taking part in unauthorized protests to demand the release of the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reports BBC.More than 1,000 people have been detained so far, local media say. In Moscow police have closed metro stations and are restricting movement in the city centre. About 140 people have been detained there.Navalny was jailed on his return to Russia after recovering from an attempt to kill him with a nerve agent.





The opposition figure had only just arrived from Berlin, where he spent months recovering from the near-fatal attack. Russian authorities say Navalny was supposed to report to police regularly because of a suspended sentence for embezzlement.Navalny has denounced his detention as "blatantly illegal", saying the authorities had allowed him to travel to Berlin for treatment for the Novichok poisoning, which happened in Russia last August.





Navalny has blamed state security agents under Putin's orders for the attempt on his life and investigative journalists have named Russian FSB agents suspected of the poisoning. But the Kremlin denies involvement and disputes the conclusion, by Western weapons experts, that Novichok was used. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied reports he is the owner of a vast palace on the Black Sea, as alleged by Navalny in a video that has gone viral in Russia and has been watched more than 100m times.





