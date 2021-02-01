ACC seeks info on RMG owners



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought information on a number of garment factory owners to investigate them for money laundering.The commission has recently sent letters to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and several banks seeking detailed information on the factory owners, reports UNB.According to sources, about Tk 65,000 crore is being laundered from the country every year under the guise of import and export.





This information has come up in the reports of domestic and foreign research institutes. Taking this into account, the ACC has written to the NBR and the bank seeking information on the suspects from among the garment factory owners seeking assistance in investigating various irregularities, corruption and money laundering.A three-member investigation team, led by ACC Deputy Director Billa, is looking into the allegations. The other members are-Assistant Director Ataul Kabir and Bazlur Rashid.



