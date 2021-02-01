Electioneering in Narsingdi municipality polls gains momentum





The election campaign in Narsingdi municipality polls has gained momentum as candidates for the posts of mayor and councilors seek votes approaching door to door.





With only twelve days remaining for the polls, all the mayoral, general councilors and women councilor candidates for reserved seats are not getting any respite except electioneering.





Posters and banners are seen in different roads in the town as the Narsingdi Pourashava election will be held on 14 February.





According to district election office, 4 candidates are contesting for mayoral post, 12 for 3 reserved women councilor and 42 for 9 general ward councilor posts.





The Mayoral candidates are Amjad Hossain (Awami League), Harunor Rashid (BNP), S M Quiam (Independent) and Shamsul Hoque (Islami Andalan Bangladesh)





A total of 99,454 voters — 49,157 males and 50,227 females — will cast their franchise in the municipality elections.

