UN head ‘strongly condemns’ military detention of Myanmar leaders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military detention of Myanmar’s leaders in a coup, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new parliament,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar.”

 


