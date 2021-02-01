UN head ‘strongly condemns’ military detention of Myanmar leaders









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military detention of Myanmar’s leaders in a coup, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.





“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new parliament,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.





“These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar.”





