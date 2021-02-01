Published:  06:35 PM, 01 February 2021

IBBL Contact Center holds Performance Recognition Program

IBBL Contact Center holds Performance Recognition Program


 

Contact Center of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Annual Performance

Recognition Program on 31 January 2021, Sunday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing

Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali

& Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury,

Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Abul Faiz

Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the program while

Muhd. Anisur Rahman, Head of Contact Center of the bank thanked the audience.



