Diner Sheshe

"I was married for 22 years to the first guy I ever dated, before we decided to separate in 2008. It was a mutual decision but it wasn't easy-fear of society, of being alone, of the impact on my children loomed over me. Soon after, I slipped into depression; I'd go days without eating-in 8 months, I lost 13 kgs. I was also struggling financially. I spent the next few years working and fending for me and my children. It was a vicious cycle, until finally I just shook myself and said-'You've cried for 2 years, it's time to start living again.
A divorce is not the end of life.' So, I made a conscious choice to priorities myself and be happy. At 50, I started over and got my third Master's degree. After graduating, I got a job at a reputed company. Soon after, my daughter encouraged me to try online dating. I wasn't looking for anything long-term, but I thought I might make some friends, and a little romance could be fun!
So in 2013, I joined OkCupid- intrigued by my bio which said, 'My bio is really long so you might want to get a cup of coffee,' Tom messaged me a few days later- 'Your profile is very interesting, my coffee went cold.'After chatting for 5 months, I asked him, 'Would you like to Skype?'; he agreed. Tom was also a divorcee, we connected.
A few months later, when Tom found out that I was travelling to California, he drove 20 hours to meet me! For our first date, we went for a walk and then dinner-it was like meeting an old friend.While we both sensed a spark, we took things slow. A year later, I told my kids about Tom-the first thing they asked was, 'Is he good to you? Is he caring? As long as you're happy, we're happy.' They'd poke their heads into our Skype calls; they were so protective!
And he helps me grow-in 2017, when I told him I was thinking about pursuing a PhD in the UK, he was completely supportive. He's always been like that, since day one. Just recently, I asked him, 'Why didn't you ask for my number before I did?' and he said, 'I left it to you. You had to feel safe to share it.' That's the kind of man he is.
Humans of Bombay, Fb
