Closing ceremony of BUP Int'l MUN conference



The closing ceremony of four-day conference of the 'BUP International Model United Nations Conference-2020' organized by Department of International Relations, Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies of Bangladesh University of Professionals and conducted by the BUP Global Affairs Council was held at Bijoy Auditorium on Sunday.





Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, M.P,Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the awardees in the closing ceremony. Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, ndc, pscand Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD.attended as special guests.





Starting from 28th January 2021, the conference had ended on 31st January 2021. The theme of this year was 'Fostering Connectivity to Build Resilience Against Global Pandemic'. In this four-day online conference, about 250 students from different colleges and universities across Bangladesh had participated. The 7 committees of the conference discussed 7contemporary issues and its relevant solution.



The chief guest in the speech said that the world is fighting against an invisible enemy, the COVID-19 that disrupted and changed our lives beyond measures. He has stated that we have hitherto managed the crisis well compared to the rest of the world under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The chief guest also mentioned that 1.1 million Rohingya have been uprooted from their homes as venom of hatred and ignorance, but he urged everyone to inculcate a mindset of tolerance regardless of color, ethnicity and religion. He also welcomed the initiative of BUP students and told that young people are the agents of change and their talents and potentials will help our country to move forward.Among others, BUP high officials, faculty members, students, invited guests and journalist were also present.





