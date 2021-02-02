4000 people infected by leprosy every year in BD

Bangladesh observed World Leprosy Day on Sunday. -AA



Still about 4000 fresh leprosy cases are being detected every year in Bangladesh and almost eight percent people of them suffer from leprosy-related disability, shows a document from Leprosy & TB Coordinating Committee (LTCC) on 'World Leprosy Day-2021'.







With a slogan '#Beat Leprosy', the National Leprosy Programme (NLP) and LTCC member organizations jointly celebrating the World Leprosy Day-2021 in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the globe. The country observes the day with a Bengali slogan 'Sommilito Procestay, Kushtoke Kori Joy' reads it is possible to defeat leprosy by concerted efforts.







In observance of the World Leprosy Day-2021 on Sunday, a standing rally and discussion on leprosy were arranged in the morning on the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) premises in Mohakhali. Dr Md Shamiul Islam, Director, MBDC, & Line Director-TBL & ASP, DGHS, Mohakhali, inaugurated the rally attended by Dr Md Enamul Haque, Deputy Director, MBDC, & Program Manager, NLP;Dr Md Sheikh Abdullah Hadi, former Program Manager, NLP; Mr Solomon Sumon Halder, Country Director, TLMI-B & Chairman LTCC;Dr Adnan Russel, SMO; Dr Naima Haque, SMO, NLP; includingofficials, staff of National Leprosy Program (NLP), LTCC partners among others.







Dr Ay Ka Jay Maung, Convenor, LTCC Steering Committee & Country Director Damien Foundation; Dr David Pahan, Country Director, Lepra Bangladesh; Dr Dipok Kumar Biswas, Medical Coordinator, Damien Foundation, Mr Nikhil Chandra Saha, Finance Director, Heed Bangladesh; Mr Thomas Singh, Project Manager Lepra Bangladesh; Mr Albert Sarkar, Project Manager, Salvation Army; MrJipthaBoiragee, Program Support Coordinator, TLMI-B; Masuma Parvin, Project Manager, TLMI-B among others were present in the event. Posters, banners & leaflets, T-shirts containing texts on leprosy awareness were distributed among the participants.Besides program in Dhaka, civil surgeons' offices across the country and leprosy-focused organizations arranged various event celebrating the World Leprosy Day-2021.





