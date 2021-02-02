World Leprosy Day observed in Gaibandha

With the theme "Beat Leprosy, End Stigma and Advocate for Mental Wellbeing", World Leprosy Day was observed in Gaibandha on Sunday. -Agency



World Leprosy Day was observed in the district yesterday with a call to eradicate the disease from the country by 2030. This year's theme of the day was "Beat Leprosy, End Stigma and Advocate for Mental Wellbeing." Marking the day, the civil surgeon (CS) office and Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh (TLMIB) jointly chalked out the elaborate programs.







The programs included bringing out rally, case detection campaign, publicity activity about leprosy diseases through loudspeakers and leaflet distribution. Besides, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was also held at the conference room of CS office with CS Dr AM Akhtaruzzman in the chair, reports BSS.







The meeting was also addressed, among others, by junior consultant of chest diseases clinics (CDC) Dr Nazmul Huda, medical officer on TB and leprosy of CS office Dr Md. Shariful Islam and technical support officer of PROYASH project of TLMIB Keshob Chandra Roy.







The speakers underscored the need for creating much awareness among the people about leprosy, finding out the leprosy patients and then bringing them under free treatment facilities to build a leprosy free society. Dr Nazmul Huda made an overview about leprosy diseases in the district, saying 193 leprosy patients were detected here in 2020 and all of them were cured from the diseases through taking medicine and advices properly from the physicians.





Dr Md Shariful Islam emphasized the need for early case detection to save the leprosy affected patients from various disabilities. Dr AM Akhtaruzzman said leprosy is not a curse and it is like any other diseases, adding at present, leprosy has become a completely curable disease in all stages if the patients are taken under proper and regular treatment program.





He urged the health officials and employees to be more serious and professional to detect the leprosy patients in the society to attain the cherished goal of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also underscored the need for achieving the sustainable development goals through eradicating leprosy from the society by 2030.A large number of health officials and staff, NGO activists and project staff took part in the programs spontaneously.







