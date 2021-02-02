Importance of cyber security within pandemic stricken health sector





Spreading of rumor is a form of malware. Sometimes sensitive issues are deliberately focused upon and an effort undertaken to present a negative denotation that affects the dimension and creates a gap. Instead of a constructive engagement we are then burdened with the observation calling the glass half empty.







The recent past has witnessed not only corruption affecting the health sector but also deliberate use of misinformation pertaining to the use and manner by which the pandemic is being tackled through the use of vaccines. In a deliberate manner, rumors and negative elements are being planted through social media that is affecting the greater use of preventive measures.





One needs to start with India which has just authorized the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, according to the country's drug regulator.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently tweeted that the fast-track approvals were "a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight" that "accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation". It has also been reported in the media that the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company, has been contracted by AstraZeneca to make a billion doses for developing nations, including India.





Indian Drugs Controller General Dr Venugopal G Somani has however subsequently been forced to step in and contradict rumors about the vaccine causing mild fever, pain and allergy by pointing out that it is safe and its use must not be stopped in a country that is the second-worst affected country by the coronavirus after the United States.





his unfortunate trend of hesitancy in use of vaccine has also appeared in Indonesia- a nation of 273 million with 87 per cent Muslim population due to spread of mal-information. Question about the potential use of pork products in vaccines is compounding matters in that country. This has led to experts warning that Muslim leaders in the Southeast Asian nation should speed up efforts to gain public trust ahead of a mass immunization campaign against COVID-19.







The problem has arisen because reports have circulated that pork-derived gelatin is being used as a stabilizer in some vaccines.It may be noted that the Indonesia government has been in discussion with several pharma companies. This includes orders for 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, 50 million doses from Novavax, 50 million from Pfizer, 53 million from COVAX/GAVI and another 125 million from China's Sinovac.







However, the government is yet to approve a single vaccine. AstraZeneca, Novavax and Pfizer have all said there are no pork products in their vaccines. However Sinovac has refused till now to disclose the ingredients of its COVID-19 vaccine or specifically say if it has pork gelatin. This has led the social media in that country fanning the fire by spreading rumors about the fear of side effects from vaccines and uncertainty about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. All of this is putting millions of lives on the edge.





Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist with the Indonesian Ministry of Health has observed in this regard that a halal certification for COVID-19 vaccines was essential. He has also underlined that the MUI, Indonesian's top Muslim clerical body that makes decisions over halal certification, has not yet announced its decision and this is creating chaos. Such unnecessary propaganda is creating multiple problems for the emerging digital dynamics within the health sector. It is not only affecting individuals but also collective security.





In fact it is becoming quite clear that Covid-19 has catapulted the health sector to the forefront of the need to follow and impose cyber-security measures. Analysts in the United Kingdom, in particular, are suggesting that what started in 2020, might increase its complex tiers in 2021. Malware and mis-information throughout 2021 could result in dangers continuing and evolving even further.







This is partially because of the huge logistical challenge of rolling out vaccines with potential prospects of the risk of disruption emerging from complex global supply chains and increased reliance on internet technology. This factor has now resulted in the UK National Cyber Security Centre working to ensure greater security within this paradigm.





It may be recalled that in July, 2020 the UK accused Russian intelligence of targeting research, including for the Oxford vaccine, while the US accused Chinese hackers of similar activity. This materialization of "vaccine nationalism" and the associated socio-economic and financial implications have now led intelligence and security officials to raise questions about whether countries could try and undermine the efforts of others going forward by stealing intellectual property.





Nevertheless, the more immediate factor that has drawn attention not only in Europe but also in Asia and Africa is the criminal ransomware - the locking of people out of their computers and data until they pay. In many countries this is now becoming a serious and persistent threat. Criminal gang's attacks have multiplied.







A recent report from security firm Positive Technologies has indicated that half of all the cyber-attacks on healthcare were ransomware in the July-to-September quarter of 2020. It has also been revealed that US hospitals have been worse hit than the UK. This scenario has now led the relevant UK authorities to remove weaknesses in the digitalization of health within NHS systems that were exposed by 2017's WannaCry ransomware attack.





There is now an evolving agreement within physicians all over the world, including Latin America and Australia that as consultations are taking place online, the investment needed to keep internet-connected systems and devices secure needs to be also present. Unfortunately this is not happening-thereby posing risks to patient safety.





UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the British GCHQ Division have also revealed that it had scanned more than one million NHS IP (internet protocol) addresses to look for vulnerabilities, and had shared 51,000 indicators of compromise. It has also carried out "threat hunting" to look for security risks on connected devices, and worked on the security of the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app. It has also warned that ransomware attacks had become more common.





Such ransomware locks people out of their computers and demands victims make a blackmail payment to restore access - and even then it is not always granted. The NCSC has also affirmed that it had handled more than three times as many ransomware incidents in 2020 as compared to 2019. These included an attack against Redcar and Cleveland Council which, the officials said had "caused considerable damage and disruption". Such attacks were also now more targeted and aggressive than previously.











The question that now arises in my mind is whether we in Bangladesh are taking necessary pro-active measures to safeguard or health sector against such mal-ware digital breaches. Are we also coordinating our efforts so that cyber security can be maintained in all our health centers and clinics - both in urban and rural areas? If necessary we should think about forming a Council to stop such attacks and that could include relevant representatives who are involved with the health sector. Time is of the essence and we need to tackle this problem through preventive measures to contain any osmotic effect.

Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age. Email: [email protected]





