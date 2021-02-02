Cyber troop challenges freedom of expression





Today's most popular social media platform has come as blessings for billions to express their thoughts, issues, and share information with the advent of affordable communication technology.The millions of silent voice which were previously unheard, unnoticed, and ignored can communicate to every person able to afford a gadget, like a smartphone and a computer or laptop.





While these communication technologies have created a wide range of opportunities, they have also introduced new challenges as external influence operations, disinformation, and state-sponsored trolling and harassments which have undermined human rights, degraded the quality of political news and undermined the legitimacy of democratically elected governments.





A recently published report of Industrialised Disinformation 2020, Global Inventory of Organised Social Media Manipulation by Oxford Internet Institute and University of Oxford says that social media platforms continue to play a critical role in the sharing of news, campaigns and elections, and political communication for over a billion people around the world.Nowadays it's often heard that many private and groups have deactivated their accounts or have lost interest in communications through social media networks in sheer frustrations.





In fear of invasion of privacy by hackers, fraudsters, and security agencies surveillance, millions are reluctant to use social media platforms.

Some social media users complain about being trolled, account hacked, invasion of privacy, and harassed by cyber troops or have faced cyber bullying also victims of cybercrime.





On the other hand, the rights groups are protesting that most governments have hastily adopted draconian laws to contain cybercrime in the name-game of cyber security for citizens. The repressive cybercrime laws curtail freedom of expression and encourage self-censorship.

Whereas, there is no protection for government surveillance, invasion of privacy, and blocking social media accounts that are critical of the regime and other stakeholders.





The 2020 report highlights the recent trends of computational propaganda across 81 countries, the evolving tools, capacities, strategies, and resources used to manipulate public opinion across 81 countries of Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.





Cyber troop activity takes on many organisational forms and diverse actors are leveraging social media to shape public opinion, set political agendas, and propagate ideas.Well, the cyber troops make use of a variety of strategies, tools, and techniques to spread "computational propaganda".





The propaganda is not new though, the affordability of social networking technologies changes the scale, scope, and precision of how disinformation is transmitted quickly.There is very limited information about the size and operations of cyber troop teams.However, a team with Oxford Internet Institute in four years has assembled comprehensive evidence of how cyber troops are resourced and coordinated. Presently cyber propaganda campaigns and industrialised disinformation are mostly organised by the governments, political parties, and private strategic communication firms in 81 countries.





They use social media to spread computational propaganda worldwide and spend nearly US $10 million spent on political adverts by cyber troops.An overwhelming majority of the countries have misinformation campaigns that involve pro-government and pro-party propaganda and most have misinformation campaigns that suppress grassroots participation through trolling or harassment.





Obviously, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns and smear campaigns were orchestrated against the political opponents, critics, dissidents, activists, journalists.Nevertheless, the manipulation of public opinion over social media remains a critical threat to democracy. Increasingly, states and other political actors are using social media to disrupt elections, democracy, and human rights.





The Oxford Internet Institute has made a detailed inventory of the evolving strategies, tools, and techniques of computational propaganda, such as the use of "political bots" to amplify hate speech or other forms of manipulated content, the illegal harvesting of data or micro-targeting or deploying armies of "trolls" to suppress political activism or freedom of the press.Cyber troop activity continues to rise globally and government agencies are increasingly using computational propaganda to shape public attitudes, like in China, Iran, Russia, the Philippines, in former Soviet Union countries, Latin America, South America, and African states.





While state and non-state actors are finding alternatives to exploit social networking tools to spread propaganda online, the cyber troops use a variety of messaging and valence strategies when communicating with users online.Valence describes the attractiveness (goodness) or averseness (badness) of a message, event, or issue. The first type is pro-government or pro-party propaganda, which involves using computational propaganda to artificially amplify supportive messages about the state or political party.





The second type of messaging and valence strategy involves attacking the opposition or mounting smear campaigns. One example includes China-backed cyber troops who continue to use social media platforms to launch smear campaigns against Hong Kong protestors. The third type of valence strategy includes suppressing pro-people participation through trolling or harassment. Cyber troops are increasingly adopting the vocabulary of harassment to silence political dissent and freedom of the press.





Fourth, the populist political parties use social media narratives that drive division and polarise citizens. These troll farms are spreading disinformation and conspiracies around social issues to polarise online discourse.Cyber troops adopted several alternative communication strategies for the creation of disinformation or manipulated media. This includes creative so-called "fake news" websites, doctored memes, images or videos, or other forms of deceptive content online. This strategy is very popular among cyber troops.





Well, the use of fake technologies, doctored images, and videos are still the most important form of manipulated media. Another common strategy is generating fake accounts, where generative adversarial networks are used to create fake profile pictures.The second type of communication strategy involves using data-driven strategies to create profiles and target specific segments of the population with political advertisements.





In many cases, instances of data-driven strategies were being facilitated by private contractors who would use social media platforms' advertising infrastructure to target advertisements towards both domestic and foreign audiences. The third strategy adopted by cyber troops is the use of trolling, online harassment. It's usually thought that the troop constitutes a network of young adults and students. Well, these teams can be comprised of a wide range of individuals.





Sometimes cyber troops censor speeches and expression through the mass-reporting of content or accounts. Social media posts by activists, political dissidents, or journalists can be reported by a coordinated network of cyber troop accounts to game the automated systems social media companies use to flag, demote, or take down inappropriate content.













Saleem Samad, is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellowship and Hellman-Hammett Award. Email: The good news is popular messaging app Twitter, has maintained zero-tolerance compliance with requests to take down content that would fall under cyber troop activities.Twitter is not the only platform involved in compliance. Over a year, social media giants Facebook, Google, and Instagram have taken important steps to combat the misuse of their platforms by cyber troops and have taken down by the platforms.Saleem Samad, is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellowship and Hellman-Hammett Award. Email: [email protected] ; Twitter @saleemsamad

Leave Your Comments