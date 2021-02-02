US-Bangla starts Dhaka-Dubai flight

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman along with US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Captain Sikder Mezbahuddin Ahmed cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the Dhaka to Dubai flight at Hazrat Shahjalal Intern



US-Bangla Airlines has started operating flights on Dhaka-Dubai route from February 1. With the inclusion of Dubai as one of the Middle East destinations as the 10th international route, the progress of US-Bangla Airlines will be further strengthened.US-Bangla Airlines has started operating flights from Dhaka to Dubai in accordance with the state decision of Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates during the COVID-19 period.







The flight was officially inaugurated at the International Terminal Building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on the Dhaka-Dubai route by cutting a cake before the start of the flight, said a press release. Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural function.







Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority-Operations and Planning member Air Cdre Md Khalid Hossain, Member-Flight Standard and Regulations Group Captain Chowdhury M Zia ul Kabir, Director-Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan. US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Captain Sikder Mezbah-uddin Ahmed presided over the event.





The inaugural flight was conducted with a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The inaugural flight from Dhaka to Dubai had 140 passengers. Initially seven flights will be operated for Dubai from Dhaka. The flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 06.30pm and will reach there at 10.00pm in every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.







The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 11:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 06.00am on next day. Every Tuesday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 05.30pm and will reach there at 09.00pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 10:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 05.00am on next day. Also the minimum one-way fare AED 1,670 and return fare AED 2,753 has been fixed in Dubai-Dhaka route. For Business Class the one-way fare BDT 79,200 and return fare BDT 153,526 has been fixed in Dhaka-Dubai route.







Also one-way fare AED 2,620 and return fare AED 4,453 has been fixed in Dubai-Dhaka route. The fares include all taxes and surcharges. Besides, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes of Bangladesh especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.





It has been decided to operate flights to Abu Dhabi in addition to Dubai soon. Apart from tourists, there are more than one million expatriate Bangladeshis in different cities of UAE including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.The inaugural ceremony of the Dhaka-Dubai flight was attended by senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, officials of US-Bangla Airlines and other airlines and representatives of various media outlets.





