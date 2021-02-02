'Govt working to modernize state-owned industries'



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said the government is working relentlessly to modernize the state-owned industries. "The government has several state-owned industries of different sectors across the country. The government is working hard to modernize these state-owned industries with technological advancement," he said. The minister said this while meeting with the Board of Directors of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at the ministry in the city, reports BSS.





DCCI President Rizwan Rahman led the team while Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam, among others, was present on the occasion.Humayun requested the private sector to come up with local investment as it will attract the FDI as well. He said local investment will create opportunities for new employment generation in the country. He laid emphasis on the country's wide equal industrialization with the help of cluster development so that every corner of the country can come under rapid industrialization process.







Regarding policy support, he assured all possible assistance from the government to facilitate the private sector. Rizwan Rahman said that 75 percent entrepreneurs in Bangladesh are from small and medium enterprises but the cottage, micro and small enterprises are deprived of getting loans under stimulus and other non-fiscal policy support compared to the medium enterprises due to having less fiscal strength and workers.







To come out of this discrimination, he suggested redefining CMSME and formulating a SME Act instead of Policy to make it more effective. Moreover, he proposed to take a project to create a sector specific database of CMSMEs in order to bring them under policy assistance.DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, Vice President Monowar Hossain and members of the Board were also present at the meeting.

