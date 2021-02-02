Nushrratt has a busy 2021 to look forward to



Nushrratt Bharuccha's posts on Instagram show just how stylish she is. The actress, who is known to take risks when it comes to her sartorial choices, often shares posts of her latest photo-shoots. On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Chhalaang', which was directed by Hansal Mehta.





In a recent interview, Nushrratt expressed a desire to work with the filmmaker again and admitted that she had always been a fan of his work. She revealed that while they were shooting the film, he was a big guiding force and encouraged her at every step. The actress said that she would agree to work with him again without any hesitation and added that she had fond memories of the shoot.





The actress has a busy 2021 to look forward to. She recently completed shooting for 'Chhorii', which is said to be a horror film. Apart from that, she also has 'Hurdang' along with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and Omung Kumar's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in her kitty. Nushrratt was recently seen in a music video along with YoYo Honey Singh. Titled 'Saiyaan Ji', the dance number was shot last year.



