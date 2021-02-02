Sonakshi makes a sound property investment



Sonakshi Sinha revealed in an interview that she had always dreamed about buying her own house, and was glad that she had reached that stage where she could purchase property with her own money. While the actress bought the new house recently, she has no plans to move out of her family house and live on her own. She admitted that the new property was more of an investment than anything else. Sonakshi is also active on social media and regularly shares updates on her Instagram page.







Her most recent post shows her in a contemplative mood. She captioned the image, "Kya soch rahe ho." On the work front, Sonakshi, who was last seen in 'Dabangg 3', will be seen next in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. Like several other films, the war drama has been indefinitely delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in months of lockdown.





Leave Your Comments