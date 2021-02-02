Milla reveals inspiration behind her character in Monster Hunter



Milla Jovovich's character Natalie Artemis is the leader of a group of US Army Rangers who are accidentally transported into the Monster Hunter's world. Here, they team up with a Hunter (Tony Jaa) and fight off monsters to survive and go back to the real world. Milla Jovovich said that her character Natalie Artemis is a captain in US military and an Army Ranger.







The actor added, "She's tough, loyal and experienced." Milla revealed that she took inspiration from a real person, who became her friend, and is one of the few female Army Rangers in the US.Milla Jovovich also shared the differences between Alice (her character in Resident Evil) and Natalie.





"Alice was pretty much an invention of the Umbrella Corporation. She wasn't somebody who was good at making relationships. Artemis is a team member. She's potentially a mom and wife. She is kind of every woman in a sense, albeit a strong, powerful woman. I think when you see the movie, you'll just be able to relate to Artemis on a human level as opposed to Alice who was a bit more iconic superhero than like a real down to earth person," she said.

