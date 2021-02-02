Rakul Preet joins the cast of Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

Rakul Preet



In December 2020, Junglee Pictures had announced its second collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, with the film titled Doctor G, to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The team has now announced the leading lady of the film Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has been paired with Ayushmann for the first time and will be seen playing Dr Fatima, a medical student.







The campus comedy drama presents Ayushmann as Dr Uday Gupta and Rakul's character as his college senior.Rakul says, "I'm super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together.





I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It's an interesting story, revolving around the medical profession and set in a campus. It will provide a new perspective to the audience. I can't wait to start shooting for the film."Anubhuti Kashyap shares, "It's always amazing to see two talented individuals coming together. We wanted an interesting cast for the film and I am happy we have Ayushmann and Rakul.







Their on-screen pairing is fresh just like the characters they play in the film. Their energies and chemistry will be unique and refreshing for the audience." Doctor G, which is expected to roll out soon, is co-written by the film's director Anubhuti Kashyap along with Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. Junglee Pictures' CEO Amrita Pandey shares, "The film's story is close to our hearts and we are excited to have Rakul join the lead cast of the movie. She has proved her mettle as an actor and the audience across India already loves her. We can't wait for viewers to see her paired alongside Ayushmann in the movie."

