Janhvi opens up about taking up challenging roles



Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and promising star kids bollywood have on the block. The young diva recently opened up about wanting to do a variety of roles in the films as she doesn't want to be just a pretty face in the industry.Talking to a news portal, Janhvi reportedly said that she is quite excited about the variety that she is getting to explore.







The young diva added that she has not been choosing scripts consciously. According to Janhvi, her aspirations and goals are also to look good and have fun. She would be very happy to sing and dance, but at the end of the day, there are projects that she would enjoy watching as well. The young actress finds the characters that she is playing, challenging.





Janhvi also opened up about the cut-throat competition in the industry, especially with her contemporaries. According to her, she focuses on her work and does what she loves to the best of her abilities. Competition means different to different people. It may not be necessarily box-office numbers and awards.

Elaborating further, Janhvi stated that unlike earlier times, there are varied roles that one can do as actors. According to her, it is a liberating time for all artists.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead roles. Apart from this, she also has 'Good Luck Jerry' in her kitty.Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama, 'Takht' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Leave Your Comments