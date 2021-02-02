Fahmida Nabi coming with new song



National Film Award winner noted singer Fahmida Nabi rendered a song under the lyrics composed by Associate Professor of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of University of Dhaka Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury. Title of the song is Herey jawar golpo. Tune and music of the song were composed by former student of the department of Mass Communication and Journalism of DU Sudipto Shahin.







Recording of the song was done on January 30. After recording while talking about the song Fahmida Nabi said, "I take more time to relate with lyrics and tunes of a new song. In fact, it is very much necessary for me regarding lyrics and tunes of a song to touch my heart. When I heard this new song for the first time, it touched my heart. Basically this song is a combination of a sad romantic mood.







I am very much choosy to lend my voice for a song. Same thing also happened in case of my new song Herey jawar golpo. Therefore, both Sabrina and Sudipto are also choosy in this regard. I believe at last it has become a nice song. Before recording, it was our song. But now it is the song of all. I am very much optimistic about my new song."





Fahmida also said that she will be busy with music video of Sezan Mahmud composed a song. Therefore, she lent her voice for a song titled Chaichhi tomai, which lyrics were written by Kabir Bakul and music was composed by Bappa Mazumder.She also rendered a song titled Mon composed by Jamal Hossain. Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury informed that the song Herey jawar golpo will be released on YouTube channel of Achinpur.



