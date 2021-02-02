BFF continue talent hunt selection program



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) continued their national wide talent hunt selection programme as the two-day selection programme began from Monday at eight more districts across the country, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said on Monday.





The eight districts are Shariatpur, Laxmipur, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Bhola and Jamalpur districts. The BFF will conduct the third phase talent hunt programme at eight more districts across the country on Wednesday (February 3). The eight districts are Faridpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj, Lalmonirhat, Patuakhali and Mymensingh districts.Earlier, on Saturday last, the talent hunt programme formally inaugurated in Dhaka at Bangabandhu National Stadium with an aim to start an age group long-term residential training camp which will begin soon.







The residential training camp will be held ahead of the SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023, Qualifiers meets. Bangladesh U-15, U-16 U-17 national football team will compete in these tournaments. The BFF will conduct the talent hunt program in all districts and divisions across the country in phases.

Leave Your Comments