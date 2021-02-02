Domingo expects exciting Test matches against West Indies

Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during practice session in Chattogram on Monday. -BCB



Despite sweeping the three-match ODI series against West Indies with incredible ease, Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo is expecting a tough challenge from the new-look West Indies side in the longer version format.Bangladesh won the three matches by a comprehensive margin of six wickets, seven wickets and 120 runs respectively.





On Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, during the practice of the Bangladesh team, Domingo said that the preparation before the Test series has been very good. The Tigers have worked hard to make themselves in Chittagong. However, the series will be challenging for Bangladesh as it is coming down in the Test match after many days. However, Domingo is confident in the way his disciples have prepared.





According to Domingo, the Caribbean has played Test matches recently in major countries like England and New Zealand. So there is no reason to take them lightly. 'If we take them lightly, it will bring danger. They have some great cricketers in their team. Brathwaite is a consistent performer. Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach are world class bowlers. We have nothing to be complacent about. As we know, they are a terrible team in any condition. We have to play the best game against them." Domingo said.





"There have been some exciting Test matches in the last few weeks. I have watched Pakistan-South Africa, India-Australia, England-Sri Lanka matches. Hopefully, we can play exciting brand cricket. There will be very competitive competition. There are some good quality cricketers in the West Indies team. We would like to pick up the points. Play at home. We will play according to our strength with the advantage of the home field."





Domingo remarked. Bangladesh are yet much progress in Test cricket in its 20-year journey. Besides due to the epidemic Corona was in exile from this format for the last one year. That's why the upcoming Test series against the West Indies will be challenging for the hosts, says Tiger head coach Domingo.





Fast bowlers Shanon Gabriel, Kemar Roach who embarrassed Bangladesh with their raw pace and swing back in the Caribbean Island in 2018 would join the side for the Test series.Bangladesh took the revenge of their 2-0 series loss in Caribbean Island with 2-0 win at home at the same year by preparing a pitch that wholly assisted spinners. Still Gabriel and Roach gave Bangladesh torrid time with their pace and aggression.





Along with Gabriel and Roach, West Indies will also get some of their experienced players in the Test series.Bangladesh will also get the service of Shakib Al Hasan who after his ODI comeback will return to the longer version format also, following his ICC-imposed ban.Due to the ban, he missed Bangladesh's Test series against India, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Shakib's last Test was against Afghanistan back at home in 2019.





West Indies Test Squad





Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood

(vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell , Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer , Jomel Warrican.









