Merkel hosts vaccine 'summit'



Pharmaceutical giants scrambled Monday to announce ramped-up production and deliveries of vaccines hours ahead of talks called by German Chancellor Angela Merkel as fury grows in the EU over a sluggish inoculation campaign, reports AFP.





Merkel has come under criticism over her decision to let the European Commission take the lead in securing vaccines for the bloc, as delays have dogged both procurement and rollout of the jabs across the 27-nation bloc.





With impatience mounting, last week she called a "summit" bringing together top members of her cabinet, the key pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as the EU commissioners for the internal market and health for a telephone conference.







Health Minister Jens Spahn said ahead of Monday's meeting that Germans should keep their expectations in check for now. "A summit alone won't be enough to produce more vaccines," he said late Sunday, noting the complexity of the manufacturing process."That's why it can't just happen in three or five weeks."





Leave Your Comments