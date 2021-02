Dhirendra Nath Mazumder has been appointed as director general (DG) of the Bangladesh Railway.Before the appointment, he was serving as additional director general (infrastructure) of the state-run transport agency.Issuing a circular in this regard on Monday, Railways Ministry said that the order will come into force immediately.Dhirendra Nath took his new charge on Monday, Bangladesh Railway officials said. He replaced Md Shamsuzzaman as DG.

