Writ filed to bring back laundered money from foreign banks



A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking measures to bring back laundered money from different foreign banks, including the Swiss Bank Corporation.Two Supreme Court lawyers - Abdul Kaiyum and Advocate Subir Nandi Das - filed the writ petition on Monday, reports UNB.





It also seeks a rule seeking explanation why the failure of the authorities concerned won't be declared illegal to bring back the laundered money.The petition also sought the formation of a special committee to monitor and control money laundering by Bangladesh citizens or companies to foreign banks including the Swiss Bank, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said.





Secretaries of Finance Ministry, Prime Minister's Office, Commerce Ministry, Law Ministry and the Attorney General were made respondents to the writ petition. Several newspaper reports on money laundering were attached to the petition.





