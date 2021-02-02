196 crore dollars remittances received in January



Expatriate Bangladeshis sent 196 crore dollars to the country in January 2021 which is equal to more than 16 thousand 600 crore taka. Remittances of 1 thousand 490 crore 74 lakh dollars were received during July to January period of 2020-2021 fiscal year.





Remittances have grown by nearly 35% during last seven months. Foreign exchange reserve has reached approximately 43 billion dollars as huge sums of remittances came to Bangladesh from foreign countries in the middle of coronavirus pandemic. Foreign currencies reserve amounted to 42.91 billion dollars on Monday.





2% incentives from the state-run banks have played big roles in the mounting inflow of foreign remittances. At the same time hundi business has come to a halt due to the spread of Covid 19 which is another reason behind the upsurge in getting remittances from abroad.Remittances have slightly dropped in January compared to the previous months. However, Bangladesh Bank's officials have stated that there is nothing to worry about this point.

