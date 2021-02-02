North shivering in cold wave

The bone-chilling cold makes people shiver in Gaibandha on Monday. -Agency



Shivering cold has hit the country's northern districts, disrupting normal life of people.The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius at Srimangal on Monday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).





According to the regular Met office bulletin, severe cold wave is sweeping over Nilphamari, Chuadanga and Moulvibazar districts. Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Barishal divisions and elsewhere over Rangpur and Khulna divisions and the regions of Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Sandwip and Hatiya and it may continue. Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.





Weather will remain dry over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning.Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. UNB Kurigram correspondent reports: the normal life of people specially the day labourers was hit hard as a mild cold wave is sweeping over the district for the last several days. According to the local Met office, minimum temperature of the district was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat.







Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Rajarhat Weather and Agriculture Observation Center, said "The cold wave may persist 3-4 days in the district."Talking to Abul Hossain and Mozahar Ali of Farazi Para in Sadar upazila, said it is impossible for them to go out of the home due to the cold wave.Rain drizzle drops in the night while sun remains invisible in the day time, forcing people to stay indoors.





The poor and destitute people are the worst suffers in the cold due to lack of warm clothes. Though the local administration has distributed warm clothes but it is not sufficient.Abdul Hye, District Relief and Rehabilitation officer, said already 57,000 warm clothes and blankets have been distributed from the government while some private organizations have come forward to make people warm during winter.





Manjurul Haque, deputy-director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said, potato and boro fields are affecting a lot due to thick fog.In Magura, the normal life of low-income people have been affected badly in the district due to the cold wave.Besides, the number of cold-related disease patients has increased day by day, forcing people to get admitted to the hospital.





The hospital staffs and doctors in the district are struggling a lot to provide health services to the people.Besides, people were seen taking treatment lying on floor and veranda, causing immense sufferings to the people.Nahida Yeasmin, a physician of Magura hospital, said "The number of cold-related patients is increasing day by day due to the cold wave. Most of the patients are complained of pneumonia and respiratory problem."





