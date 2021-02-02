BNP hits back at PM for democracy remarks



BNP on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "made a mockery" with her comment that a strong opposition in the country is a must for democracy as she herself 'buried democracy'. "Such a comment by the auto Prime Minister who was elected through nighttime voting is just destroying democracy, the rule of law, human rights. Making such a remark is ridiculous," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, reports UNB.





Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said, "After burying democracy, she now wants the continuation of democracy and have a strong opposition. This is the best joke with people."The BNP leader alleged that the Prime Minister carried out "demonic repression" on the opposition to obliterate democracy. People know that the Prime Minister is lying blatantly. In fact, she wants to dig a grave for the opposition."





At a program on Saturday at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the Prime Minister said, "For a democracy, a strong opposition party is a must as we want the democratic trend to continue."She also said the present opposition parties in Parliament failed to attain the confidence and trust of people at the desired level due to the lack of leadership.





Rizvi said the Prime Minister used to lie and mock people as part of her political culture as what she does is contrary to what she says. "There's no similarity between her words and actions."The BNP leader alleged that the current government has 'restored' one-party Baksal rule under a different cover since destroying democracy is Awami League's 'principle'.





Leave Your Comments