'None is above irregularities, corruption'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that no person in the country is above the irregularities and corruption.He came up with the remarks while briefing the press in his office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can conduct investigation of any irregularities."





In the context of the complaint lodged by 42 eminent persons of the country with the President regarding the formation of the Supreme Judicial Council, the scholars think that the demand of the Supreme Judicial Council is unreasonable. "To make such a claim is to embarrass the President, the guardian of the state, the guardian of the Constitution," he said.





Obaidul Quader said those who think that the country's electoral system has been destroyed due to the Election Commission, their allegations do not prove the past experience of the election.He said if any allegation arises against a particular person, the ACC will investigate if a person commits a particular irregularity but it is unexpected and unreasonable to blame the entire electoral system for this.





