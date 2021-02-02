Coup in Myanmar

NLD supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy after the military seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2021. -Reuters



Myanmar's military has seized power after detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her governing party.All authority has been given to the top army commander and a one-year state of emergency has been declared, a statement on military TV said. In the early hours of Monday the army's TV station said power had been handed over to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing. Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) were arrested, reports news media.







The ruling junta announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration. The announcement included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defence, borders and interior.





Soldiers blocked roads in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon. The state broadcaster went off air.Data and communications services have been disrupted. Banks said they had been forced to close and queues formed at cash machines. One Yangon resident told Reuters news agency: "I don't know what is happening. I am a bit scared."





Myanmar people line up in front of an ATM machine of a closed bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. The coup follows a landslide win by Suu Kyi's party in an election which the army claims was marred by fraud.She urged her supporters to "not accept this" and "protest against the coup".In a letter written in preparation for her impending detention, she said the military's actions put the country back under dictatorship.Myanmar, also known as Burma, was ruled by the armed forces until 2011, when democratic reforms spearheaded by Aung San Suu Kyi ended military rule.





She spent nearly 15 years in detention between 1989 and 2010. She was internationally hailed as a beacon of democracy and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne urged the Myanmar military "to respect the rule of law" and "release immediately all civilian leaders and other who have been detained unlawfully".







