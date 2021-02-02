Eleventh session of 11th parliament prorogued





The eleventh session of 11th parliament was prorogued today after twelve sittings as the first session of the year begun on January 18 following all the necessary health guidelines amid corona pandemic.





Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the president around 12.10pm.





Jatiya Sangsad leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her concluding speech at the closing sitting of the 11th session of the parliament. The opposition leader of the parliament could not able to attend the closing session due to corona infection.





At the closing session, President M Abdul Hamid was also present in the house and observed the session proceedings. A total of 133 treasury and opposition bench lawmakers delivered their addresses during the session.





Six bills were passed in this session which was continued for 25 hours and twenty-five minutes.





Along with the legal procedure, a total of 46 important notices under section 71 of the rules of procedure were received.





A total of 84 questions were available for the Prime Minister’s question and answer session where only 28 questions were answered by the PM during the session.





During the question answer session, only 820 questions were answered by the ministers under different ministries with some 1,689 questions were received for the session.





Before reading out the prorogation order, the Speaker thanked all the MPs of treasury and opposition benches .





Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also thanked all the MPs, officials, journalists, law enforcers and fire service and civil defense personnel for their services for smoother holding of the parliament session.





Leave Your Comments