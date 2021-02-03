Worldwide waffling





Asylum seekers at a former army barracks have said they have been left without electricity, heating and drinking water since a fire broke out on Friday, while volunteers say they have been blocked from providing donations.





The fire started in one of the blocks at the Napier barracks site near Folkestone in Kent on Friday afternoon, prompting panic among the hundreds of asylum seekers housed inside. Fourteen men have been arrested in connection with the fire, which Kent police say they believe was started deliberately.









Thousands of people in Moscow and across Russia who took to the streets Sunday were met with the harshest show of force the country has seen in recent years. Protesters throughout the country had gathered for the second weekend in a row to support jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who has been held by Russian authorities since mid-January.





More than 5,000 people were detained in at least 85 cities as of late Sunday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info -- a record since 2011. In Moscow, the capital, more than 1,600 people were arrested, including Navalny's wife Yulia, though she was later released. Navalny himself has been behind bars since shortly after he arrived in Moscow on January 17.











A headteacher from a leading private school is about to make education history by coming out as gay to pupils in an online video. Nick Hewlett, from St Dunstan's College in Catford, south London, is thought to be the first head in the UK to open up about his sexuality in this way.He will deliver a pre-recorded video message to over 700 students on Monday, detailing how he is "happily married and gay".The 41-year-old married his husband in a civil ceremony in 2014. He was inspired to open up after hearing a student say how comfortable he was with his sexuality.









Former President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a new legal defense team after he parted ways with five of his impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, Fox News has confirmed.South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier and former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser and Josh Howard had left the defense team by Saturday, a source said, calling it a mutual decision.







The source said the lawyers left over a difference of opinion on the direction of the defense's argument. Another anonymous source told the Associated Press Bowers and Barbier left because Trump wanted them to make election fraud allegations during the trial. Trump will now be represented by trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr.











