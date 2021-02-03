Wahiduzzaman joins as director of horticulture wing



Md. Wahiduzzaman, an agriculturist, has joined as director of horticulture wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension on January 20, 2021. Wahiduzzaman was born in a Muslim family in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district in 1962.







He passed SSC in 1977, HSC in 1979 and graduated from Bangladesh Agricultural University in 1983 with a degree in Agriculture. Later he has become the 7th (Agriculture) cadre officer and started his career as an agricultural officer in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district. In his long 33 years of service, he made great strides in agriculture from various important positions. He has encouraged farmers to cultivate maize, aushdhan and malta in Sylhet region.





