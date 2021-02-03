Roktodhara '71 for listing all martyrs



Roktodhara '71, an organization of the descendants of the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, has drawn attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making lists of all martyrs, including intellectuals, alongside war heroes.A delegation of the organization led by its president senior journalist Nadeem Qadir, son of intellectual martyr Lt Col Abdul Qadir, raised the issue during a views-exchange meeting with Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque at his secretariat office on Monday.





The leaders of the platform let the minister know about the purposes of the organization.The pro-liberation organization has undertaken programs to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.





The Liberation War Affairs Minister assured the delegation of extending all-out cooperation to the organization regarding Liberation War-related activities.The Roktodhara '71 handed over a memorandum to the minister.Advisor of the organization Aroma Dutta, MP, vice president Fahmida Khanom, general secretary Mizanur Rahman Talukdar, Rafiqul Alam Mukul and Sajjad Hossain Nishi were present.

