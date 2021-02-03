JU students stage demo demanding completion of exams



The third-year students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Tuesday demonstrated on the campus demanding completion of their final examinations which was postponed earlier amid COVID-19 pandemic.Over 50 students of various Departments under the academic session of 2016-2017 (46th batch) formed a human chain in front of the university's new administrative building issuing the demand around 11.30am, reports BSS.





The demonstrating students of the programme urged the authorities to formulate suitable initiatives to hold their final examinations by March 31.While addressing the human chain, Shahin Alam, a student of Botany Department, said the students under the session will be lagging behind the competitive job examinations as the graduation period is prolonging.





The JU authorities are waiting for the pandemic to go while other universities have taken decisions to hold such examinations physically, he added.Meanwhile, they also mentioned launching a greater movement on the campus if their demands are not met.





Later, the demonstrating students submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Farzana Islam requesting to take immediate steps to announce their examinations routine and to cut the syllabus if needed. On behalf of the JU VC, her Personal Secretary Sanower Hossain took the documents around 12noon. The VC assured the students over the phone to take necessary steps regarding the matter soon.



