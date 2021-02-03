Published:  12:58 AM, 03 February 2021

Rear Admiral Musa obtains PhD

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, OSP, NPP, RCDS, AFDBC, PSC, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority obtains PhD in International Relations.

-- Mongla


