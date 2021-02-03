Covid-19: ActionAid working to prevent infection in Rohingya camps



During the Covid-19 pandemic, Action Aid, a non-governmental development organization, has been continuing its humanitarian activities side by the side the government to prevent corona virus infection in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar maintaining health rules.





The organization has tirelessly been working with its own funds to implement various projects in collaboration with donor agencies to prevent and combat the deadly coronavirus. It is also working on education and infrastructural development.While visiting the camps, it was learnt that the Rohingyas have already learned how to remain safe amid the pandemic through different activities of ActionAid.





According to the Rohingya camp, a meeting has already been held with the camp in-charge and ActionAid representatives. The meeting also called for the distribution of warning leaflets in English and Burmese on the corona virus, as well as door-to-door awareness campaigns for Rohingyas in each block.Abdul Halim Sumon, Senior Communication Officer of ActionAid Bangladesh, said that about 30,000 masks are being distributed in ActionAid Bangladesh Rohingya Camp and adjoining areas to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Leave Your Comments