Jugantor celebrates 22th anniv in Sirajganj

22th founding anniversary of The Daily Jugantor celebrated with cutting cake in Sirajganj on Tuesday Morning. -AA



The 22th founding anniversary of The Daily Jugantor, the oldest Bangla Daily of the country was celebrated in Sirajganj on Tuesday Morning at around 10.30 am with the promise of objective journalism.On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held at SS Road Farida Complex in the town with Sirajganj Jugantor District correspondent and President of Sirajganj Reporters Unity Zehadul Islam in the chair.





Police Super Md Hasibul Islam ( BPM) addressed the meeting as the chief guest and K.M Hossain Ali Hasan president of district Awami League , Mirza Faruk Ahmed president of district Jatiya Party, Abdur Rouf Panna general Secretary of district Bar Association were present at the even as the special guests.





The function was also addressed by District FF commander Shafiqul Islam Shafi, Basad convener Nabo Kumar Karmoker, Ferdous Rabin GS of Sirajganj Press Club, Abdul Quddus district correspondent of Daily Sangbad , Zakirul Islam ex-Secretary of Sirajganj Press club, Journalist Sariful Islam Inna (NTV), Sirajul Islam Shishir (Deepto TV, The Asian Age) and others.





, Israil Hossain Babu ( BD news), Babu Islam ( Daily Janokhantho), Rahmat Ali (SA TV).The speakers in their speeches urged the officials of the newspaper to provide objective, and creative news more about the events to lead the country towards desired development in the spirit of the Liberation War.



Police super Md Hasibul Islam said, as the newspaper stepped into 22 years it had become the oldest Bangla daily in the country and it had great tradition and fame.After the discussion, journalists and guests cut the cake on the occasionA large number of people from all walks of life including social workers, cultural personalities, NGO activists, members of the civil society, town elite and the media men took part in the programmes.









---Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj









