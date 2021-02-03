2021 will see a job war





The existence of unemployment among the educated person in Bangladesh is a cause of serious concern. In our growing economy, more than two million young people enter the job market every year, and they are almost three times more likely to be unemployed than others. Many of them are ill-paid, and the situation for women is worse.About 46% of the total unemployed youth are university graduates. The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) also noted the rising unemployment rate among the relatively more educated labor force.







Most people consider government jobs to be a source of lifelong security in the form of pensions, gratuity, and other benefits. However, though the demand for such government jobs is high, their supply fails to keep up; creating a large group of educated unemployed persons who are left with no other option but to sit at home idle and idle brains bring idle thinking.





In fact, the lack of placement policy and poor skill development initiatives from the government results in joblessness which is pushing the youth into a domain of desperation. And lack of skill-based education and the existence of irrelevant degrees which do not match the needs of the job market also contribute to their compounding anxieties.The government should also prioritize upgrading the education system at each level immediately, attract local/foreign investors efficiently, and establish good governance in all sectors.







The quality of the higher educated in Bangladesh is now a burning question. People think that the quality of higher education in private universities is not up to the mark or below the standard. Employers are unwilling to recruit the products of private Universities. It is the responsibility of the government to maintain quality education.







The government should take the necessary steps to maintain the standard of degrees. There is a discrepancy in recruitment policy & rules among the different organizations regarding gender, educational qualification & recruitment process. A uniform equal employment opportunity should be ensured by the government. To this end, laws may be passed. The age of entry in jobs in Bangladesh is also discriminatory. In the government and semi-government organizations, different quotas systems are prevailing. All sorts of quotas should be rearranged for the greatest interest of the nation.







They pay the wages of labor according to their suit will. They impose the iron law of wages in determining wages. They do notfollow any rules and regulations. The government should come forward and take necessary actions to prevent exploitation and to establish justice.There is no employment policy and service rule consisting of rights and privileges in the private sectors. A national employment policy should be framed by the government.





To create employment opportunities more industries should be set up but the investment climate of the country is not favorable. Necessary steps should be taken to improve the investment climate of the country.The rate of interest in the country is very much high in the country. So the cost of investment is also high. The rate of interest should be fixed as minimum as possible.The present trend of growth of industries is capital intensive nature. In order to create more jobs, labor-intensive production technology should be adopted.





Technical education has a direct relationship with employment. A more technical job oriented education system should be introduced. Technical education centers are to be set up for the people who want to go to foreign countries for employment.Unnecessary harassment by the dalals and manpower recruiting agencies should be stopped by passing laws. Natural resources such as water, the forest should be kept free from degradation.





Leasing Rivers, canals, and common properties should be kept for common use so that poor people have free access to those public properties where they will be able to create self-employment. Microcredit is a source of self-employment but the rate of interest charged by the NGOs is very high (30% - 35%). The interest rate of NGO's should be re-fixed at a minimum level.





Migrant workers' remittances play a vital role in the economy of Bangladesh. The volume of remittance was 14461 US million dollars in 2013 which was 11.45% of our GDP. But 84% of remittance is used for consumption purposes. Measures may be taken to increase savings and investment. Remittance may increase self-employment and investment in joint venture industries.





The recruitment process of government jobs is too much length and time-consuming. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission is overloaded. Several Public Service Commission's may be established under certain jurisdiction.To find out the cause of the failure of the G to G argument with Malaysia and measures should be taken to improve the situation. Steps should be taken to improve bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, UEA, and Kuwait to increase manpower exportation in those countries.





To solve the problem of unemployment development of local industries is a vital factor. Necessary measures should be taken to protect local industries. To increase overseas employment exploration of new labor markets is very important. Steps should be taken to proper manpower planning. Export of manpower at present is suffering from various problems. But we should remember that international labor migration is the largest source of our productive employment.





The educational pattern should be completely changed. Students who have a liking for higher studies should be admitted to colleges and universities. Emphasis should be given to vocational education. Qualified engineers should start their small units. Labor migration reduces unemployment and their remittance reduces poverty directly. Remittance is the single largest source of foreign exchange earning in Bangladesh.







All the citizens of the state are equal in the eye of law. Equal pay for equal works is also justice. In Bangladesh, there are disparities in wages between males and females, between government and private, and between private and private.To increase employment, it is essential to increase production in the agriculture and industrial sectors. Development of small and cottage industries should be encouraged.Program like irrigation, roads, flood control, power, agriculture, rural electrification can provide better employment to people.











The writer is a journalist of

The Asian Age.

Email: Decentralization of Industrial activity is necessary to reduce unemployment. If industrial activities are centralized in one place, there will be fewer employment opportunities in the underdeveloped areas. So Govt. should adopt such policies which encourage decentralization of industrial activity.The growth of the population should be checked in order to solve the unemployment, problem. Family planning programs should be implemented widely and effectively.The writer is a journalist ofThe Asian Age.Email: [email protected]





Leave Your Comments