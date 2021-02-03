Coup in Myanmar and the future of Rohingya repatriation





The military in Myanmar has taken control of the state from the civilian government on Monday 1st February 2021. The media reports that the tension was going on with the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government for the last weeks. And this is the day the first new parliamentary session was due to be held since a national election last November 2020.







This tension has started between its civilian government and the military following an election last year. After capturing Suu Kyi and other top civilian leaders, the military has declared a state of emergency, and they will stay in power for 12 months. In this, they will hold a new free and fair election for Myanmar.







This all started when the military saw that the Suu Kyi lead National League for Democracy(NLD) won more than 80% of the votes in the election held in November 2020. They remain hugely popular even in the face of allegations of genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslims. Then the military-backed opposition started making an allegation against the election and the Suu Kyi's NLD party. The military then asked the civilian government to run an election commission (UEC) to release the voter lists for cross-checking.





Then General Min Aung Hlaing - the head of the military and arguably Myanmar's most powerful individual asked the government to respect the claim. If not, then the constitution could be 'revoked.' The same claims were repeated by the military leader when they took over the power. After the military declared the state of emergency, Myint Swe, a former general who ran the powerful Yangon military command and the current vice president of Myanmar, became the country's acting president for the next year.







Besides, the country's legislation, administration, and judiciary have been handed over to the head of the military General Min Aung Hlaing. Soldiers are on the streets of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon. However, Ms. Suu Kyi' and her party NLD asked their supporters not to accept this military rule and protest against the coup. She also claimed that the military's current actions put the country back under a dictatorship.





Myanmar, also known as Burma, was ruled by the armed forces until 2011, since its independence from former colonial power Britain in 1948. When democratic reforms spearheaded by Aung Sann Suu Kyi and that ended the military rule in Myanmar. In 2008 the military was given immense power to control politics and control the country's interior, border, and defense ministries. Junta leader General Than Shwe stepped down in 2011, handing over power to a government consisting of retired generals after adopting its current constitution.







However, the military junta wrote the constitution before they left power and is very controversial, and Suu Kyi's government was trying to amend it. Besides, the military lawmakers control one-fourth of the parliamentary seats. And to change any law, any government would need support from the military parliamentarians.







Now the world leaders have come forward to condemn the coup and rise of dictatorship in Myanmar. The USA's spokesperson made it clear that their state will continue to support Myanmar's democratic institutions. Also, they urged the regional partners and the military and local political parties to abide by the democratic rules.







Furthermore, they asked the current military government to release the democratic political leaders. The US government supports the result of the recent election and stands by it. They favor the transfer of power through democratic institutions, and if it is not done so, they threaten to take actions against those responsible. The US government also demanded the immediate release of the detained political leaders.

So, has done the Australian government. The country's foreign affairs minister asked the military to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.







Also, the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, has called for restrain in Myanmar and asked the military to respect the country's population's desires. So, has done the neighboring country India. Nevertheless, they have silent support from Thailand and China. However, now it is time for us to see if the military generals of Myanmar would comply with the demands of the international community or they would risk the consequences.







The military had complete command autonomy, sizeable international investment in its commercial interests, and political cover from civilians for war crimes. However, the recent coup would isolate the non-Chinese complete command autonomy, sizeable international investment in its commercial interests, and political cover from civilians for war crimes. Probably they are planning to re-establish the Army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) for the next election, but the risks are significant.







On the other hand, the Bangladesh government is observing the situation closely. Just after the news of the takeover of the military government in Myanmar, the foreign minister of Bangladesh has stated that Bangladesh would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar as an immediate and friendly neighbor. Nevertheless, Bangladesh expects that the democratic process will be upheld in Myanmar along with peace and stability.







This recent development has caused a significant amount of tension for Bangladesh due to the Rohingya Refugee Repatriation. Bangladesh government has been persistently working with Myanmar's civilian government for the voluntary, safe, and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.







Now this change in the political scenario in Myanmar might hamper the process, and the discussion is the repatriation process. However, the Bangladesh government is emphasizing the agreement of the Rohingya repatriation. The agreement took place between two states, and it doesn't matter who is in power, and the Bangladesh government will push for the terms and conditions in the agreement.





However, fear remains in our mind that the current military government might not take initiatives to repatriate the Rohingya Refugees since they are the ones who forced nearly a million Rohingya Muslims as refugees. These people fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017, and Myanmar is also facing a genocide case failed by the Gambia at the International Court of Justice. And some of the generals in Myanmar might have to face trial due to this crime that took place against the Rohingya.







Bangladesh has been trying in different to start the Rohingya repatriation involving the international community along with China. However, we didn't see any success in that part. But history provides evidence that in the 1980s and '90s, the military was in power in Myanmar, but partial repatriation was possible.













The writer is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected] Now Bangladesh government should use the international community's rage to make sure Myanmar takes back the Rohingya refugees; for this Bangladesh government should proactively lobby with the USA and India to support them and force Myanmar to follow the agreement of the Rohingya repatriation. (We acknowledge different sources with gratitude.)





