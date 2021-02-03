Dawn new President of CIS-BCCI

Mohammad Habib Ullah Dawn



Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) election was held recently for three years tenure from 2021 to 2024.The election board declared 17 persons as directors on 23 January 2021 and among them one is elected for President, another one is elected as a Senior Vice President and one is elected as a Vice President.







Mohammad Habib Ullah Dawn was reelected as President of CIS-BCCI. In addition, Mohammad Ali Deen and Jadab Debnath were elected as a Senior Vice-President and Vice-President respectively.The election board declared the final result of election of CIS-BCCI on 25 January 2021.



Leave Your Comments