Angelina Jolie-starrer Those Who Wish Me Dead will debut in US theatres on May 14 this year, Warner Bros has announced. According to Deadline, the Taylor Sheridan-directed Westerner will premiere on streamer HBO Max the same day as per the release strategy of Warner Media for the year 2021. Based on Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, the film is described as a female-driven Western set amidst a wildfire raging in the



Leave Your Comments