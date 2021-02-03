Divya Khosla finds 'three' reason to celebrate



Actress, producer and director, Divya Khosla Kumar has got one more reason to celebrate - her 3 million followers on social media. Sharing a picture of hers holding figures '3' and 'M', she wrote: " Aap sab ne mujhe itna pyar diya. We are a family of 3million now want to Thank each one of you Dil Se for standing by me & giving me endless love & support I love u all my Instafam sending prayers ,love & positivity for my Divians." Divya who made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, is set to make her comeback to the big screen after 17 years.







She'll be seen opposite John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. She gave her fans a glimpse of the BTS scenes on the set. And she also called John her bestest co-star yet. Sharing pictures of herself with the actor, she wrote "Can't express how amazing the shoot journey has been. Thank You for being the Bestesttttt costar & the most amazing human being. Here's to more discussions about my food."







