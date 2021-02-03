Alia starts her day on a happy note



Alia Bhatt is back in town after spending quality time with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi. Well, the diva has been quite busy with her upcoming projects but she makes sure that she keeps her fans entertained with her social media posts. Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, Alia shared Louise Armstrong's motivational quote which read as 'Happiness is not out there, it's in you'. While Alia and Ranbir are yet to impress the audience with their crackling chemistry on the big screen, adorable photos of the couple giving us a glimpse of their beautiful bond have been winning over the internet.







The two are even spending quality time with each other's families while giving us all major relationship goals. On the professional front, Alia has a long list of interesting projects like Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Karan Johar's 'Takht' lined up.







Leave Your Comments