Kangana gifts 4 flats to her cousins



Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting for upcoming projects, proved to be a doting sister as she gifted plush flats to her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and two other cousins in Chandigarh. The actress spent a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crore to buy the four lavish properties for her siblings.







A source close to the actress revealed, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."





The source further added that the actress made sure to fulfill her siblings' dream of having their own house in the city. "Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings," added the source.





It seems like Kangana followed George Clooney's footsteps. He once gave 14 of his friends 1 million each in cash. The 'Dhaakad' actress, who is known for voicing her opinions on social media, is surely quite protective about her brothers and sister. Recently, she had also hosted a grand wedding for her brother Aksht in Udaipur. The pictures and videos from the wedding venue were all things dreamy.





Earlier, she even played a perfect interior decorator for Rangoli as she designed her house in Manali. The sisters had shared classy pictures on social media.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has an interesting line up of films. She will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' where she will be playing the role of the late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and the sequel of 'Manikarnika' in her kitty.

Leave Your Comments