Vaani gives a sneak peek into her trekking expedition with friends



Vaani Kapoor is an avid social media user. The actress often shares flawless selfies, vacay clicks, stunning pictures from her glamourous photoshoots, workout videos and more. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share pictures and videos from her trek with friends. She shared a video of Sunrise from the mountains followed by a series of candid photos.





The post was captioned as, ''Go deep within, discover your invisible higher self and know the love within you. We have to try stop outsourcing happiness.. and find stability within to actively cultivate a source of peace and happiness in our mind ''.The actress was last seen in 'War' with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In a recent interaction with Etimes, Vaani opened up about her song 'Ghungroo' with Hrithik.





She said, ''It is all Hrithik yaar. He gets the credit for it. I just got lucky to be in the song with him. I wanted to make sure I don't disappoint people who are working with me." Given the popularity of 'Ghungroo' does she get asked to do an impromptu dance to it at parties ?

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

