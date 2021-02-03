Elizabeth breaks her silence on controversy



Elizabeth Chambers has finally addressed the controversy her estranged actor husband Armie Hammer was recently embroiled in for the past weeks. In a statement released on her Instagram handle, Chambers expressed her shock over the allegations that have come to light and besides extending her support to 'victims of assault', she encouraged them to seek help and healing.





Sharing a picture of a dimly lit horizon, she penned a note that read, "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know.





I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."Elizabeth continued, "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."





Over the past weeks, Armie has been the subject of some controversial headlines after his alleged DMs with several women were leaked online. While some explicit chats were highly sexual in nature, there were others that had him alleging, "I am 100% a cannibal."One of Armie's exes even revealed some graphic things the 'Call Me By Your Name' allegedly said to her and the "violating" thing he did without her consent.





Ending her note, Elizabeth added, "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward. EC". While Armie has denied that the DMs are his, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez raised eyebrows with her Twitter post. According to reports, Henriquez was spotted with Hammer, following his split from wife Chambers after 10 years of marriage.

