Homayra Himu joins work after losing mother



Viewers' choice popular actress Homayra Himu lost her mother few days ago. Then she became very much lonely. She is now passing days lonely at her residence in the capital's Uttara area. She took time to become normal because she believes that life doesn't stand still. So, she returned to shooting.





Recently Himu took part in shooting of drama serial titled Baker Khoni, which is being aired on Maasranga TV. Mir Sabbir wrote story of the serial, while Nazrul Islam Raju is giving direction of it. Tasdik Shahriar Khan is working as an episode director of the serial. Himu took part in shooting of the serial for last few days of January. She is playing in an important role in the serial.





While talking about acting in the serial Baker Khoni Homayra Himu said, "When I came to shooting I always missed my mother. While taking part in the shooting of the serial I really missed my mother's phone calls. But I did not get her calls. It is really a painful matter to loss mother. However, I had to work keeping my mind strong. My role in the serial Baker Khoni is nice. I give thanks to Sabbir Bhai to write a nice role for me in the serial. I give also thanks to Nazrul Bhai and Tasdik Bhai. In fact, from now I shall try to be regular in acting."





Himu also said that she returned to acting through Kaiser Ahmed's serial Golmal. She is waiting to get release date of her acted movie Tore Koto Bhalobasi, directed by Dewan Nazmul. Himu acted in this movie after taking six years break where Mir Sabbir was her co-actor. In 2011, Himu got appreciation from the viewers to act in Morshedul Islam's movie Aamar Bondhu Rashed. In 2014, she last acted in Ferdous produced movie Ek Cup Cha.Himu was lastly seen to act in a theatre play titled Khanchar Bhitor Achin Pakhi in 2008. Bhalobasi Othoba Basi Bhalo was Himu produced only drama.

Leave Your Comments